Dozens killed as huge explosion hits mosque in Afghan city of Kunduz: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 8 (ANI): A huge explosion has ripped through a Shiite mosque during Friday prayer in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province. Reports suggest that dozens of people have been killed by the blast, according to Russia Today.

Local authorities have confirmed the blast but did not provide details on casualties.

The blast ripped through Sayed Abad Mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province as local residents attended the mosque for Friday prayer, said Russia Today. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.



Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists against them have increased. The rise in terrorist attacks has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.

Earlier on Sunday, At least 12 people died and 32 others suffered injuries in a blast at a mosque in Kabul. The incident took place in a crowded place at Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul. (ANI)



