DPRK fires 2 unidentified missiles into East Sea: S Korean media

Seoul [South Korea], January 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two unidentified missiles, believed to be cruise missiles, into the East Sea, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported Tuesday citing unnamed military sources.



The South Korean military detected two unidentified missiles launched from the DPRK into the eastern waters on Tuesday morning, the sources said.





The launch of cruise missiles is not in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, which ban Pyongyang from test-firing any ballistic missiles.



Earlier this month, the DPRK conducted four missile tests, including a hypersonic missile on January 5 and January 11 each, two railway-borne short-range ballistic missiles on January 14, and two tactical guided missiles on January 17. (ANI/Xinhua)

