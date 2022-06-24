DPRK leader calls for bolstering military strength, self-defence capabilities

Pyongyang [North Korea], June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has called on the Korean People's Army to "improve the absolute power and the military and technical edge," the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.

Kim Jong Un made the remarks during the third Enlarged Meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) held from Tuesday to Thursday, KCNA reported.



The meeting focused on issues about "rapidly bolstering the national defence capabilities to put them on the level appropriate to a new stage of the developing revolution," said the report.

The meeting deliberated on a proposal to increase the number of vice-chairmanship of the WPK Central Military Commission and elected Ri Pyong Chol, secretary of the WPK Central Committee, as vice-chairman of the Party Central Military Commission, it said.

The commission also decided to add an essential military action plan to the operational duties of KPA frontline units, examined and approved providing a military guarantee for further strengthening the country's war deterrent and ratified a plan for reorganizing military organizational formations, according to the report. (ANI/Xinhua)

