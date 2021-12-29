Dr. Anupam Ray appointed India's Ambassador to UN Conference on Disarmament

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Dr. Anupam Ray has been appointed as the next Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, Geneva.



Dr. Ray, an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer of the 1994 batch is currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Dr. Anupam Ray (IFS:1994), presently Joint Secretary in Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/PR of India to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva," MEA said in a statement.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA said. (ANI)

