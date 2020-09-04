Dr Neena Malhotra named India's next envoy to Italy

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Diplomat Dr Neena Malhotra has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Italy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Malhotra is a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and is presently Additional Secretary in the ministry.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to the MEA. (ANI)

