New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Diplomat Dr Neena Malhotra has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Italy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
Malhotra is a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and is presently Additional Secretary in the ministry.
She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to the MEA. (ANI)
Dr Neena Malhotra named India's next envoy to Italy
ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2020 09:37 IST
