Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dragon and Elephant Dance is only correct choice for China, India: Xi

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:42 IST

Beijing [China], Oct 13 (ANI): Emphasising that India and China should resolve issues through communication, Chinese president Xi Jinping has said that two Asian giants should help each other to "brighten up" each other.
Xi remarks come following the lengthy meetings between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the second informal summit in Chennai. The personal rapport between the two leaders was visible as they spent over six hours to discuss a series of issue.
The state-run Xinhua reported that two leaders held a candid and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern.
"To achieve Dragon and Elephant Dance is the only correct choice for China and India, which is in the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples," President Xi said in a statement.
Xi pointed out that since his successful meeting with Modi in Wuhan last year, China-India relations have entered a new stage of sound and stable development, and the positive effects of the meeting are constantly emerging.
"First, we should take a correct view of each other's development and enhance strategic mutual trust," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying in the detailed report filed on the talks.
He suggested that both countries should carry out strategic communication in a timely and effective manner, enhance mutual understanding and cooperation, and firmly grasp the general direction of the development of bilateral relations.
"Focus on friendship and cooperation, resolve suspicions and doubts, and properly handle differences and sensitive issues," he was quoted as saying.
During the summit, the Prime Minister and the President also discussed the age-old commercial linkages and people-to-people contacts between India and China. Towards this, Modi and Xi agreed on the establishment of sister-state ties between Tamil Nadu and Fujian Province.
"The two leaders agreed on establishment of sister-state relations between Tamil Nadu and Fujian Province, exploring the possibility of establishing an academy to study links between Mahabalipuram and Fujian province on the lines of the experience between Ajanta and Dunhuang and conducting research on maritime links between China and India in view of our extensive contacts over the centuries," the official statement also said.
On the border dispute along the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC), Xi said: "in accordance with the agreement on political guiding principles, we will seek a fair and reasonable solution to the border issue that is acceptable to both sides".
"We should carefully handle issues concerning each other's core interests. We should properly manage and control problems that cannot be solved for the time being," he said.
Xi also suggested that both countries should improve the level of military security exchanges and cooperation.
"We should promote the development of military-to-military relations in the right direction of enhancing trust, clearing up misgivings and friendly cooperation," he said.
The two-day summit stood testament to the close ties shared between Modi and Xi. The Prime Minister took the President on a guided tour of UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butter Ball, Pancha Rathas and the Shore Temple in Mamallapuram. He also hosted Xi for dinner on Friday night and for lunch on Saturday afternoon.
The visiting dignitary relished a variety of Indian cuisine during the dinner hosted by Modi in his honour on Friday. The two leaders met for over two hours over dinner, the menu of which gave special focus to South Indian cuisine. (ANI)

