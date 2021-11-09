DRDO signs Bilateral Innovation Agreement with Israel for development of dual-use technologies

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Directorate of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D), Ministry of Defence, Israel have entered into a Bilateral Innovation Agreement (BIA) to promote innovation and accelerated Research and Development in startups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs of both countries for the development of dual-use technologies.



According to the press release by the Ministry of Defence, the agreement was signed between Chairman of DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy and Head of DDR&D, Israel BG (Retd) Dr Daniel Gold in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, startups and industries of both countries will work together to bring out next-generation technologies and products in the areas such as Drones, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum technology, Photonics, Biosensing, Brain-Machine Interface, Energy Storage, Wearable Devices, Natural Language Processing, etc. Products and technologies will be customised to meet the unique requirements of both the countries, said the press release.

The development efforts will be jointly funded by DRDO and DDR&D, Israel. The technologies developed under BIA will be available to both countries for their domestic applications. (ANI)

