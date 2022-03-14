Drinking Water Supply Project built with Indian grant assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 14 (ANI): Drinking Water Supply Project, built under India grant assistance, was inaugurated in Nepal's Solukhumbu district on Monday.

According to the Indian embassy here, this is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.

According to the embassy, the project was jointly inaugurated by Sonam Gyalzen Sherpa, Member, National Assembly, and Priyadharsini R, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and in the presence of officials from Solukhumbu District Coordination Committee, Khumbu Pasanlhamu Rural Municipality, Water User Committee Management as well as local government representatives.





This project has been constructed at a cost of NRs. 42.39 million under India-Nepal Development Cooperation with the Government of India's financial assistance.

It is an important project for the Khumjung and Kunde Villages, Solukhumbu for serving clean and safe water to nearly 600 households and schools, hospitals, government offices and tourists in this area. Mainly, this project will improve the quality of life for households and reduce the daily burden of water collection, the embassy said.



According to the embassy, since 2003, India has taken up over 523 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 467 projects. Amongst these, 78 projects have been undertaken in Province-1 Nepal including 2 projects in Solukhumbu District. In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 3 ambulances for Solukhumbu District.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal enjoy multi-sectoral and multi-faceted cooperation. The implementation of this project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the water-management sector, the embassy added. (ANI)

