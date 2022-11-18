हिंदी खबर
Driver working in MEA arrested for passing confidential information to Pakistan, was honey-trapped

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2022 17:18 IST


New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Delhi Police with help of security agencies have arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for passing confidential information to Pakistan, sources said.
They said that the driver was honey-trapped by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence and was arrested for passing confidential and sensitive information.
Police are conducting further probe in the matter. (ANI)

