New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Delhi Police with help of security agencies have arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for passing confidential information to Pakistan, sources said.
They said that the driver was honey-trapped by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence and was arrested for passing confidential and sensitive information.
Police are conducting further probe in the matter. (ANI)
Driver working in MEA arrested for passing confidential information to Pakistan, was honey-trapped
ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2022 17:18 IST
