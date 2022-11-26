हिंदी खबर
Representative Image.
Drug production factory recovered in Afghanistan's Faryab, 5 arrested

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2022 05:39 IST


Faryab [Afghanistan], November 26 (ANI): Security officials in Afghanistan's Faryab arrested five individuals after the area saw the recovery of a narcotics production facility, the Pajhwok news agency reported.
The drug production factory was discovered in the northwestern Faryab province on Thursday. The investigation of the case is underway.
Security officials have discovered a drug manufacturing facility in the Takhel region of the Lolash district as well as drug addiction and its usage has become very common in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control in August of the previous year, according to Pajhwok news

Five people were arrested, and 54 bags, 50 kilograms of Yama substance, 67 bags of yellow Yama over two barrel of fuel, one Kalashnikov, solar penal and a tent was recovered during the raid in the Faryab region.
The Taliban through tactical declarations have been pretending to halt the production of narcotics in Afghanistan to evade close international scrutiny on opium cultivation in the country.
However, the Taliban run a taxation system to conduct their insurgent operations, which include the illegal drug trade, reported a Canada-based thinktank, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

Taliban's involvement with the illicit drug economy has brought revenues for the insurgent group. According to a study conducted in the year 2018, out of the total annual income of the Taliban of USD 1.5 billion, the drug trade is estimated to contribute about USD 420 million a year.
Afghanistan is the world's largest opium producer, which is refined to produce heroin. Afghanistan will soon turn out to be a major supplier of heroin owing to the estimated annual export value of USD 1.5 to USD 3 billion. Opium harvesting in the country has led to 120,000 jobs in the year 2019, reported IFFRAS.
Further, according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), synthetic drugs are estimated to contribute over 46.8 million euros to local wages every year. (ANI)

