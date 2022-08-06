footer close header add
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters)
Dry cargo ship that left Odesa port with 33 tonnes of corn arrives in Istanbul: Ankara

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2022 21:30 IST


Istanbul [Turkey], August 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The NAVISTAR general cargo ship loaded with 33 tonnes of corn that had left the Odesa port arrived in Istanbul on Saturday and will soon be inspected, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"Panamanian-flagged vessel NAVISTAR, which had left the Odesa port with 33 tonnes of corn and is voyaging from Ukraine to Ireland, reached its destination in the north of Istanbul and anchored. The Joint Coordination Center will inspect the vessel in the coming hours," the ministry said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

