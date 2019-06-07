Representative image
Representative image

Dubai: 8 Indians killed in bus accident

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:40 IST

Dubai [UAE], Jun 7 (ANI): Eight Indians were killed when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Dubai on Thursday evening.
Dubai Police said that the bus carrying 31 people "overrun a traffic signal" near the Rashidiya exit on Thursday evening. Seventeen people of different nationalities were killed while five were critically injured, reported Khaleej Times. 
The Indian consulate in Dubai said that at least eight Indians were among the dead.
"We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that 8 Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident. Consulate is in touch with relatives of some of the deceased and awaits further details for others to inform their families," the consulate tweeted.


The Indians were identified as Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev and Tilakram Jawahar Thakur. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 08:48 IST

UAE, Norway, Saudi Arabia claim 'state actor' behind attack on...

New York [US], June 07 (ANI): In a veiled reference to Iran, an investigation conducted by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Norway into the coordinated attack on their four oil tankers off the port of Fujairah last month has concluded that a "state actor" was behind it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:59 IST

Trump mulling over declaring 'new emergency' for imposing...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 7 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump is planning to declare a national emergency for slapping new tariffs on Mexico over the flow of migrants into his country, according to a draft document.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:52 IST

Jaishankar to embark on first bilateral visit to Bhutan today

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday for his first bilateral trip after assuming charge of the ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:36 IST

German 'killer' nurse handed life sentence for murdering 85 patients

Oldenburg [Germany], Jun 7 (ANI): A German court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a former nurse for murdering 85 patients in his care.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:36 IST

German Foreign Minister to visit Iran to 'save' nuke deal

Berlin [Germany], Jun 7 (ANI): German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Iran next week to hold talks on the landmark nuclear deal and other regional issues, amid brewing tensions between the US and Iran.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:09 IST

Russia not building military base in Venezuela: Putin

St Petersburg [Russia], Jun 7 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that his country has no plans to send troops or build a military base in crisis-hit Venezuela.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 05:51 IST

Day after checkpost ambush, 14 terrorists killed in Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], Jun 7 (ANI): A day after eight police personnel died in a checkpost attack in North Sinai province, security forces have killed 14 suspected terrorists in Arish city during a raid, the country's interior ministry said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 05:34 IST

'Trump baby' blimp spotted in Irish skies for the first time

Dublin [Ireland], Jun 7 (ANI): For the first time, thousands of protesters inflated a six-metre tall blimp depicting Donald Trump as an angry orange baby in a diaper, as a mark of protest against the US President's maiden visit to Ireland.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 04:26 IST

US bars 23 people from participating in future weapons sales

Washington DC [USA], Jun 7 (ANI): The US on Thursday debarred 23 people for violating or conspiring to violate the Arms Export Control Act and prohibited them from participating in future weapons sales under the law.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:14 IST

US Independence Day celebrations in Delhi: Envoy seeks to...

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): United States' Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Thursday reaffirmed the US' commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India while congratulating the Narendra Modi-led government for their astounding victory in the recently held polls.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 23:31 IST

South Asia's first cross border petroleum pipeline to...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 6 (ANI): South Asia's first cross border petroleum pipeline linking Motihari in India and Amlekhgunj in Nepal is set to operatonalise from next month, the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:47 IST

Sri Lanka: Suspended Police chief blames Sirisena for not...

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Thursday briefed on important defence acquisition cases and procurement procedures.

Read More
iocl