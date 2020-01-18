Dubai-bound Air India flight delayed due to runway repair at Indore airport

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): An Air India flight from Indore to Dubai was delayed due to runway repair work at the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport here on Saturday, airline chief Ashwani Lohani said.

"Due to runway repair work at Indore airport, the Indore-Dubai flight is affected," said Lohani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India.

Lohani added that Air India is in consultations with the Airport Authority of India and is taking necessary steps to ensure the continuance of the Dubai-bound flight. (ANI)

