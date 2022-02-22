Dubai does away with rapid PCR test at airport for travellors from India

Dubai [UAE], February 22 (ANI): Dubai on Tuesday removed the requirements for Indian travellers to undergo rapid RTPCR at Indian airports before departing to UAE.

An advisory issued by the Dubai Airport updated the travel requirements for passengers from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The fresh advisory requires Indian nationals to produce a negative COVID-19 test certificate taken up to 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the flight, from an approved health service provider. The passengers will require to undergo a PCR test upon their arrival in Dubai.

For transit passengers, the rules governing entry at the final destination will be applicable.

The responsibility of ensuring that the conditions of travel are met will lie with the airline operators.

The revision in travel requirements will ease the situation for a large number of Indians who either reside in or travel frequently to the city.

India recorded 13,405 new COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's active cases currently stand at 1,81,075 and the total number of recoveries in the last 24 hours is 34,226.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.24 per cent whereas the weekly positivity rate is 1.98 per cent.

As many as 175.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country. (ANI)