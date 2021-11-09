Due to challenges in Afghanistan's payment system, aid resumption to country unlikely: World Bank

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): For the World Bank Group (WBG), it is unlikely to resume direct aid to Afghanistan due to challenges in the payment system of the country, said David Malpass, head of the WBG.

Malpass, while speaking at the Centre of Strategic and International Institute, said that there is not the ability to have money actually flow given what the government is doing in Afghanistan, reported the Khaama Press.

In August, the World Bank had suspended its aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.



The officials further emphasised challenges in Afghanistan's payment system.

Since the collapse of the former Afghan government, various other bodies have also frozen billions of assets for Afghanistan.

The US recently lifted sanctions on humanitarian aids to Afghanistan, the Taliban have repeatedly been asking for the release of over USD 9 billion assets of the country, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

