Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive on five-day visit to Pakistan

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan on Monday.
ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:22 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening for a five-day visit.
On their first visit to Pakistan, the royal couple was welcomed by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife at the Nur Khan Airbase, reported Dawn.
Kensington Palace, tweeting a picture of the royal couple disembarking from the plane wrote, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Islamabad at the start of their official visit to Pakistan!"
The British High Commission in Pakistan tweeted, "A very warm welcome to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Pakistan!"
'Dawn' in its report said the Pakistani Foreign Minister while speaking to media at the Nur Khan base recalled the earlier visits to Pakistan by members of British royal family and said, "Pakistanis still recognise Prince William's mother Princess Diana for her humanitarian work, especially her fund-raising efforts for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, which was built by now Prime Minister Imran Khan."
The visit was organised at the request of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
This is the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla, travelled to Pakistan.
"Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the UK's top priorities in Pakistan," an official handout from Kensington Palace had stated. (ANI)

