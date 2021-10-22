Durga Puja violence: Bangladesh police arrest prime suspect from Cox's Bazar

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 22 (ANI): Bangladesh police have arrested Iqbal Hossain, the main suspect responsible for keeping the Quran at a Durga Puja venue in Comilla, from Cox's Bazar on Thursday night, reported local media.

Faruk Ahmed, Comilla Superintendent of Police (SP), said Iqbal was arrested from the Shugandha beach area around 10:10 pm on Thursday, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Following his arrest in Cox's Bazar, Hossain -- "the man responsible for keeping a Quran at a Comilla puja venue that triggered attacks on Hindus" -- was brought to Comilla Police Lines on Friday.

On Wednesday, Iqbal was identified as the prime suspect after the police scrutinised the CCTV footage.

According to Dhaka Tribune, new CCTV footage shows Iqbal Hossain meeting with two caretakers of a local shrine on the night of the incident.



It appears as though the trio met, and that a Quran, believed to be the same holy book used later, was placed in the shrine, the publication said.

Earlier reports had suggested that at least three people were killed and 60 were reportedly injured including journalists, police and common people, in the communal violence during Durga Puja celebrations in Chandpur's Hajiganj Upazila.

The developments came after communal violence that broke out in several places in Bangladesh after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Several puja venues were vandalised in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The violence that started in Cumilla during Durga Puja had spread to other parts and earlier there were reports of violence, arson and killing from various parts of the country. (ANI)

