Dussehra: Nepal President offers "Tika-Prasad" to public on Bijaya Dashami

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 5 (ANI): Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday offered tika to the public on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami, the tenth day of the fortnightly festival of Dashain, popularly called Dussehra in India.

Hundreds of people stood in the queue waiting for their turn to receive Tika and Jamara on their forehead and behind the ears, as the head of state of the Himalayan Nation opened gates for the public since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Office of the President in the year 2020 and 2021 had closed the doors to public to the Sheetal Niwas, the official residence of the President owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of offering Tika and Jamara to the public, the premier received tika from priests Devraj Aryal and Khem Chandra Dhakal at the auspicious hour, 11:51 am, today at formers residence.



Following it, President Bhandari then offered 'tika' and 'prasad' to her family members and distinguished persons.

On the 10th day of the Bada Dashain juniors receive Tika and blessing from elders. With the offering of Tika and Jamara, the worship of Sri Durga Bhawani at Dasainghars for nine days concludes formally from today after the sprinkling of holy water takes place which marks the beginning of tika.

People receive "tika and jamara" till the full moon day. Tika and jamara are considered the auspicious gifts of the goddess Nawa Durga and they signify prosperity.

It is believed that one need not seek an auspicious hour if one undertakes any new assignment, campaign or journey on the auspicious day of Vijaya Dashami.

The Vijaya Dashami festival is celebrated in commemoration of the victory of truth over evil and the victory of divine forces over demonic forces. (ANI)

