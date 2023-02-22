Dutch Royal Family to visit India from Feb 26 to Mar 2

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess, Mary Elizabeth will be on a five-day visit to India from February 26 - March 02, 2023.

The visit of the Royal Couple will be the first ever from the Danish Royal family in two decades. His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince had last visited India in 2003. Earlier, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II visited India in 1963 as Crown Princess. They are visiting India at the invitation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

They will be accompanied by Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Magnus Heunicke, Minister for Environment and Lars Aagaard, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark, and senior officials and a high-level business delegation, added the release.



During the visit, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince will meet the Vice President and will address the opening session of the India-Denmark: Partners for Green & Sustainable Progress, organized by CII. He will also call-on President, Droupadi Murmu.

India and Denmark as vibrant and open democracies, share common values of a rules-based international order and convergence of views on significant multilateral issues.

The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark, added the release.

The Royal Couple will also travel to Agra and Chennai. They will depart on 02 March 2023 from Chennai. (ANI)

