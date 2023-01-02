Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh to lead Indian representation at 26th CSPOC in Canberra, Australia

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, S Harivansh will be leading the Indian representation at the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Canberra, Australia to be held from January 3-6, 2023.

Parliament sources told ANI that the 26th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth will focus on the work of Parliaments in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The four topics to be discussed include a general discussion on the adaptation of Parliaments during the pandemic, cyber security preparedness, e-Parliament, and the role of Presiding Officers in leading Parliamentary innovations," Parliament sources told ANI.

Regarding Parliaments and the pandemic, the focus will be on how have parliaments adapted to the pandemic, what issues arose from the adaptations and which of these adaptations may become permanent, as well as, parliamentary privilege and virtual proceedings.

On the issue of security, the 26th CSPOC will discuss the ever-evolving requirements for parliaments in relation to physical (premises and Members) and cybersecurity.

While e-Parliament will discuss technology driving evolving relationships between parliament and the people and the need for citizens to have access to technology to participate in new ways.



On the role of the Speaker or Presiding Officer in leading parliamentary innovation, a special plenary session will be organized for the training of members and staff where new approaches and sharing best practices will be discussed.

Parliament sources further said that in addition to the sessions for Presiding Officers there are other capacity-building workshops for the staff of participating countries.

The Deputy Chairman will be accompanied by officials of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The conference was conceptualized in 1969 by Canada to bring the Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments in Commonwealth countries on one platform.

The Conference is an independent group and has no formal affiliation with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, the Commonwealth Secretariat, or the Commonwealth Heads of Government. CSPOC operates on a two-year cycle, holding a conference of the full membership every two years, usually early in January, and a meeting of the Standing Committee at the same time the intervening year.

The Conference aims to: Maintain, foster, and encourage impartiality and fairness on the part of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments; Promote knowledge and understanding of parliamentary democracy in its various forms; and Develop parliamentary institutions.

The last such conference was held in Canada in January 2020. The next conference is scheduled to be held in Uganda in 2024. (ANI)

