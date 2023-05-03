EAM Jaishankar arrives in Goa to review preparations for SCO Foreign Ministers' meet

Dabolim [Goa], May 3 (ANI): A day before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived at Dabolim international airport in Goa on Wednesday.

Jaishankar reached here to inspect the preparations for India's presidency of the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting.

India took over the rotating presidency of the SCO at the Samarkand SCO Summit in 2022. This year India is hosting several important SCO meetings including the Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa from May 4-5. India had sent formal invitations to all SCO members and the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Russia have confirmed their participation in the meeting.

On its Foreign Minister's visit to India, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that at the meeting Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation.

"At the meeting, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields, among other topics, to make full preparation for this year's SCO summit," the spokesperson said.



Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov will also take part in the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 4. Regarding the same, the Russian Embassy in India said, "On May 4-5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in India."

A Russian official release said that deliberation over "topical issues of the international and regional agenda" will also be raised by Foreign Minister Lavrov.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is also elated to attend the SCO foreign ministers' meeting in Goa. On this, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said that Bhutto-Zardari will lead the Pakistani delegation to the meeting of SCO foreign ministers in Goa.

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during a weekly presser on Thursday stated that Bhutto-Zardari is attending the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Our participation at the meeting reflects Pakistan's continued commitment to the SCO charter and process and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities," the spokesperson said.

Bilawal will be the first foreign minister to visit India after a gap of nearly 12 years, reported Business Recorder. In 2011, then Pakistan foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar visited India.

Founded in 2001, the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) include Russia, India, China, Pakistan, and four central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. (ANI)

