EAM Jaishankar congratulates Vietnamese counterpart on Vietnam's National Day

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son and congratulated him on the country's 76th Anniversary of their National Day.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar committed to enhancing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Congratulations to FM @FMBuiThanhSon and the Government and people of Vietnam on the 76th Anniversary of their National Day. Committed to enriching our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

Vietnam observes National Day on September 2, commemorating former President Ho Chi Minh reading the Declarations of independence of country at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi on September 2, 1945.

Last week, the Vietnamese Foreign Minister had thanked India for the supply of 300 oxygen concentrators and 100MT of liquid medical oxygen.

"Greatly appreciate the gift of the Government and People of India for 300 oxygen concentrators and 100MT of liquid medical oxygen. This is a true testament to the sound and strong Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Son had tweeted.

Later on Wednesday, Vietnam's envoy to India Pham Sanh Chau thanked New Delhi for delivering oxygen and oxygen concentrators in time to save thousands of lives in Vietnam during the pandemic.

While speaking to ANI in New Delhi, he said, "We are grateful that the Indian government delivered oxygen and oxygen concentrators just in time to save thousands of lives. It was delivered by an Indian Navy ship. We will never forget this. A friend in need is a friend indeed." (ANI)