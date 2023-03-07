EAM Jaishankar discusses "sea change in India-US, India-Israel relationships since 2014" with American Jewish Committee delegation

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with American Jewish Committee delegation here and discussed about the "sea change in India-US and India-Israel relationships since 2014."

"Glad to meet American Jewish Committee delegation on their visit to India. Discussed about the sea change in India-US and India-Israel relationships since 2014. Appreciate their sentiments and support, as also their working with Indian community organizations in the US," Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday.





American Jewish Committee (AJC) is the leading global Jewish advocacy organization. From city halls to Capitol Hill, at the UN and in world capitals, AJC works to impact policy and opinion on some of the most important issues facing the Jewish people.

Recently too, Jaishankar discussed the strengthening of India's relationship with the US and Israel in a meeting with the delegation comprising the American Jewish Committee and the Indian diaspora.

"Glad to meet a delegation of the American Jewish Committee and the Indian Diaspora in South Block today morning. Discussed strengthening India's relationship with the US and Israel. Appreciated their suggestions on promoting community-based activities," Jaishankar tweeted.

Thirty years ago, full diplomatic relations were established between India and Israel. Since then, India and Israel have successfully steered the relationship forward. (ANI)

