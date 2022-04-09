EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukrainian crisis, global energy demands, food security with French counterpart

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): With a view to continue future consultations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian where they discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, international energy demands and food security.

Taking to Twitter, the EAM wrote, "Discussed the Ukraine situation, international energy demands and food security with FM @JY_LeDrian of France. Our practice of regular consultations continues."

This comes at a time when Russia was suspended from the UNHRC on Thursday following a UNGA vote moved by the US which sought the country's suspension for perpetuating Human Rights violations during its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

With 93 countries voting in favour, 24 against and 58 abstaining on the resolution, UNGA suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council. India chose to abstain from voting during the session.

The Russia-Ukraine war resulted in millions of refugees fleeing to nearby countries to the West, as well as thousands of civilian casualties.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has reported a total of 3,838 civilian casualties since the start of the hostilities from February 24 to April 6. (ANI)