EAM Jaishankar express concerns over terrorism in Africa; urges world to support peace, process in region

New Delhi [India] October 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday expressed concerns over the spread of terrorism in Africa and said that initiatives undertaken by the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), G-5 Sahel Joint Force, and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) need more robust support from the Security Council and the international community.

"The spread of terrorism in Africa, as evident from the challenges we face in the Sahel, Somalia, and central and east Africa, is a matter of serious concern," EAM said.

"The initiatives undertaken by African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), G-5 Sahel Joint Force, and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) need more robust support from the Security Council and the international community. We endorse the call of the Secretary-General to support African counter-terrorism operations with sustained financing, including through assessed contributions," he added.

AMISOM is a peacekeeping mission while G-5 Sahel Joint Force is one of the most popular initiatives in the fight against insecurity in the Sahel. Besides, MNJTF is mandated to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency

Jaishankar's remarks came while addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on "Cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations (African Union)".

During his address, Jaishankar proposed several more issues in front of the UNSC for immediate consideration in Africa.

These issues include matters related to peace and security, UN Peacekeeping Operations and Special Political Missions and a more meaningful peacebuilding partnership between the UN and the AU in Africa.

In his address, EAM also said that "India and Africa share a unique and historical relationship. Our approach to this partnership was enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 through Ten Guiding Principles."

"We have worked with Africa as per Africa's priorities, Africa's comfort and Africa's aspirations. We believe that Africa's rise is essential for true multi-polarity in the global order and are committed to supporting that happening," he added.

"India's support has always been without any conditionalities or any hidden agenda," EAM said.

Jaishankar also said that the international community needs to pay close attention to the African voice and wisdom.

"No one can know Africa better than Africans themselves. We have seen from history, that offering 'external' solutions to African problems without African involvement, has not served the interests of the African people. This skewed approach needs to change," Jaishankar said.

The EAM also said that in today's African continent, democratic values are driving efforts to effectively address the challenges of peace and security.

"This is clearly evident through African Union (AU's) increased role within the framework of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and in the success of AMISOM in Somalia, as well as through its mediation efforts in Libya," he said.

The EAM concluded his address by reiterating India's abiding and steadfast commitment towards an effective partnership between the United Nations and the African Union.

"We believe that this partnership is crucial for responding collectively, coherently and decisively to prevent, manage and resolve violent conflicts and promote peace and development in Africa," EAM said.

Meanwhile, in his address, Jaishankar also congratulated President Kenyatta for his outstanding leadership as President of the UN Security Council this month. (ANI)