EAM Jaishankar greets Iran on eve of Islamic Revolution anniversary

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday greeted his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the eve of the Islamic Revolution's anniversary.



The Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "Greetings to FM @JZarif and the Government & people of Iran on the Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Deeply value our close ties. Confident that our relations will continue to grow."

Iranian Revolution refers to the popular movement in Iran (1979) to overthrow a pro-western monarchy and establish an Islamic republic. As a result of the Iranian Revolution, Iran became the Islamic Republic.

February 2020 marks the 41st anniversary of the Iranian Revolution. (ANI)

