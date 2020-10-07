EAM Jaishankar, Japanese counterpart hold bilateral meeting in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], October 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo.

Jaishankar and Motegi also met on Tuesday during Quad foreign ministerial meet (India, United States, Australia and Japan) here.



During yesterday's meeting, foreign ministers of the Quad member countries called for a coordinated response to the challenges including financial problems emanating from the pandemic; need to share best practices to combat COVID-19; increasing the resilience of supply chains; and enhancing access to affordable vaccines, medicines, and medical equipment, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also met his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, on the sidelines of the Quad foreign ministerial meet and discussed expanding cooperation between New Delhi and Canberra in global affairs and regional issues.

Jaishankar held a meeting with US State Secretary, Mike Pompeo as well. The Indian minister said that India and the United States will work together for "stability and prosperity" in the India-Pacific. (ANI)

