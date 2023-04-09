EAM Jaishankar joins Iftar hosted by UAE Ambassador Alshaali

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday joined Iftar hosted by UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali in the holy month of Ramzan.

"Joined the Iftar hosted by UAE Ambassador @aj_alshaali at @UAEembassyIndia this evening. Ramadan Kareem!" tweeted Jaishankar.

The bilateral relationship between the two countries has only strengthened over the years, with UAE becoming one of India's most significant strategic partners in the West Asian region.



Both countries have put in considerable diplomatic efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship through high-level official visits. There continues to remain a warm relationship between the two countries leadership.

The recently held I2U2 summit, involving a partnership between India, Israel, UAE and the US only underscores the strategic alignment between the two countries.

The vision statement of the summit emphasizing green investment into India by the UAE with technology support from Israel and the US would be a win-win situation for all. It would involve investment in the renewable energy sector along with investment in land and water conservation.

On the economic front, India and UAE have the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which will strengthen the economic ties between the two emerging economic powers. The vision is to raise bilateral trade between the two countries to USD 100 billion dollars from the current USD 60 billion.

India and UAE have expressed their mutual willingness to cooperate in the diverse fields of food security, health, skill development, education, defence and space. (ANI)

