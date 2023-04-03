EAM Jaishankar meets Bhutan King, appreciates his vision for strengthening ties with India

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today held a meeting with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Jaishankar noted that Bhutan King's vision for strengthening the unique partnership with India is "deeply appreciated."

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated, "Deeply privileged to call on His Majesty the King of Bhutan today evening. His Majesty's vision for Bhutan's future and for strengthening the unique partnership with India is deeply appreciated."

On Monday, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in India for a three-day visit at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who received him at the airport said the visit will further strengthen the "close and unique ties" between the two nations.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar wrote, "Honoured to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on his arrival in India. His visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership."

During his visit to India, the Bhutan king is accompanied by Bhutan's Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji and other senior officials. During his visit, he will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.



The visit of the Bhutan King is in keeping with the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. The MEA noted, "India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust."

The MEA said that the Bhutan King's visit will give a chance to both nations to review bilateral cooperation and to further advance the close bilateral partnership, including economic and development cooperation.

The unique relationship between India and Bhutan has been preserved by a custom of frequent high-level exchanges between the two nations such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019 and Jaishankar in 2019 and April 2022. Furthermore, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra visited Bhutan in January this year.

Earlier in February 2023, a Parliamentary delegation from Bhutan led by Wangchuk Namgyel, Speaker of the National Assembly of Bhutan called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While welcoming the delegation in February, President Murmu said that India deeply values the multifaceted and unique friendship between the two countries. She noted that this year Bhutan would graduate from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) group of countries and embark on the path of becoming a High Income Economy by 2034.

Notably, the basic framework of India-Bhutan relations is the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries, which was renewed in February 2007, according to MEA. The bilateral ties between India and Bhutan have been advanced by regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. (ANI)

