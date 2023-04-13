EAM Jaishankar meets President of Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Bias

Maputo [Mozambique], April 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met the President of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique Esperanca Bias.

"Began engagements in Maputo by meeting with President of Assembly of the Republic, Esperanca Bias. Conveyed the greetings of Lok Sabha Speaker @ombirlakota," Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday.

The EAM during a press conference in Maputo on Thursday recalled the Speaker of Assembly of Mozambique, Esperanca Bias' visit to India last year. He said the two "reviewed their political cooperation and economic cooperation. She urged me towards a greater expansion of our bilateral partnership. That is what I will be doing over the next two days."

Jaishankar said that it is important for India, and Mozambique to have "regular parliamentary exchanges and it is appropriate that I begin my visit by coming to the National Assembly."

"It's a very good start to the visit and I am sure that over the next few days, there will be many more important conversations," he said.

On being asked if BRICS is looking at trading in own currencies, the EAM said: "Trade settlement is something which different countries are discussing. It is not something we are discussing within the BRICS. Individual countries have different positions on this matter."



Jaishankar on Thursday arrived in Maputo, Mozambique. He was welcomed with an energetic Mozambican welcome.

Mozambique is a country in southeastern Africa.

"Arrived in Maputo to an energetic Mozambican welcome. Thank Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Manuel Jose Goncalves for the warm reception," Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday.

"Look forward to productive discussions," he further wrote.

EAM Jaishankar is on a visit to Mozambique from April 13-15 to further strengthen India's "strong bilateral relations" with the African nation.

In Mozambique, the EAM will meet with the country's top leadership and co-chair the fifth Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.

Jaishankar is expected to meet several other ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Mozambique. (ANI)

