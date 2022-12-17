EAM Jaishankar says New York visit "fruitful"

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he had a fruitful travel to New York and detailed that during his visit to the US city he had the UN Security Council Ministerial meetings on Reformed Multilateralism and Counter-Terrorism.

"A fruitful #NewYork visit. Chaired UNSC Ministerial meetings on Reformed Multilateralism & Counter Terrorism. Joined unveiling of bust of Bapu at UN premises. Launched Group of Friends for UN Peacekeepers. Hosted a 'millet lunch'," the foreign minister tweeted.

Jaishankar said he hosted bilaterals with Ireland, Armenia, Japan, Poland, the US, UK and the UAE.

Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted that the "contemporary epicentre of terrorism" remains active and raised concerns about how evidence-backed proposals to blacklist terrorists are put on hold without adequate reason.

Speaking at the 'UNSC Briefing: Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward', Jaishankar took veiled digs at Pakistan for cross-border terrorism against India and at China for blocking the black-listing of Pakistan-based terrorists at the United Nations.



He said old habits and established networks are still alive, especially in South Asia and the contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much alive and active, "whatever gloss may be applied to minimize unpleasant realities".

Delivering his address at the launch of the Group of Friends on Accountability for Crimes against UN Peacekeepers, Jaishankar said UN Peacekeeping today has become more challenging than ever before.

"Today's peacekeeper is not mandated to keep the peace but to take on robust mandates in extremely hostile conflict zones. The involvement of armed groups, terrorists and transnational organized crime has adversely impacted their operations," he said.

The minister on Thursday welcomed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other UNSC member states for a millets-based luncheon in New York. "Delighted to welcome UNSG @antonioguterres and UNSC members for a 'millet lunch' in New York today," Jaishankar tweeted.

"As we head into International Year of Millets 2023, a strong message for their greater production, consumption and promotion would help global food security and enhance sustainability in agriculture," he said in another tweet.

The United Nations General Assembly at its 75th session in March 2021 declared 2023 the International Year of Millets (IYM 2023).

Spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India sponsored the proposal for International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023 which was accepted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The declaration has been instrumental for the Government of India to be at the forefront of celebrating the IYM. (ANI)

