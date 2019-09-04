External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File photo)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File photo)

EAM Jaishankar to leave on two-nation visit to Indonesia, Singapore today

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will leave on a two-nation visit to Indonesia and Singapore on Wednesday.
Jaishankar is slated to visit Indonesia from September 4 to 6. This is the first visit of a Union Minister to Indonesia after the Modi-led government came into power at the Centre for the second term.
"The visit reflects the high priority India attaches to its bilateral relationship with Indonesia, with which the country shares a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and a Shared Vision on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," the External Affairs Ministry in an official statement said.
The Union Minister will hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia.
"The two sides will discuss the gamut of bilateral relations and global and regional issues of mutual interest. Jaishankar will also hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers of Indonesia," read the release.
Thereafter, the Union minister will visit Singapore from September 6 to 10 and he will co-chair the 6th meeting of Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) with his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Minister of Singapore.
"Two sides will review the whole range of bilateral issues and provide the direction for further deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. The Minister will also call on Singapore's Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and meet other senior ministers during the visit," the External Affairs Ministry said in a press release.
He is also slated to participate in the Business and Innovation event being organised by the High Commission of India, Singapore. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:42 IST

