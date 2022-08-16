EAM Jaishankar wishes people on Parsi New Year

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took to social media to wish the people on the occasion of Parsi New Year-Navroz.

"Greetings on the Parsi New Year. May the new year bring hope, happiness and renewal for all. Navroz Mubarak!" he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Parsi New Year-Navroz. He wished for joy, prosperity and good health for all.

"Greetings on Parsi New Year. May the coming year be filled with joy, prosperity, and good health. Navroz Mubarak," PM Modi tweeted.



Prior to that on the eve of Navroz, President Droupadi Murmu greeted the citizens and said that the Parsi community has significantly contributed to the development of the nation through their hard work, dedication, and entrepreneurship.

The Parsi New Year which is also known as Navroz is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new Persian calendar.

In the Persian language 'Nav' means new, and 'Roz' stands for the day, i.e. the 'new day'.

It begins at the stroke of the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. Navroz or Nowruz is an Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promoting peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities.

The day is dedicated to the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians. (ANI)

