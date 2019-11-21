New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and current Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Mariyana Nikolova.
"An interesting conversation with @stephenharper, former PM of Canada and a close friend of India. Thank him for his commitment to the @raisinadialogue. Look forward to welcoming him for the next one in January," EAM said in a tweet.
In another tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to welcome Deputy PM Mariyana Nikolova of Bulgaria, leading a high-powered delegation to India-Europe 29 Business Forum. Confident that the regular exchanges would enhance the momentum of our engagement."
The Raisina Dialogue, India's annual flagship platform on geo-politics and geo-economics, is slated to be held from January 14 to 16 next year. The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)
EAM meets Bulgaria Deputy PM, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper
ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:28 IST
