EAM meets Bulgaria Deputy PM, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and current Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Mariyana Nikolova.

"An interesting conversation with @stephenharper, former PM of Canada and a close friend of India. Thank him for his commitment to the @raisinadialogue. Look forward to welcoming him for the next one in January," EAM said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to welcome Deputy PM Mariyana Nikolova of Bulgaria, leading a high-powered delegation to India-Europe 29 Business Forum. Confident that the regular exchanges would enhance the momentum of our engagement."

The Raisina Dialogue, India's annual flagship platform on geo-politics and geo-economics, is slated to be held from January 14 to 16 next year. The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

