EAM recalls big takeaways from PM Modi's address at UNGA

New York [US] September 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday noted '12 big takeaways' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

"A powerful and impactful address by PM Narendra Modi to the UN General Assembly today, Jaishankar said in the first tweet.

Jaishankar highlighted twelve points in a series of tweets that Prime Minister delivered during his UNGA address.

First out of 12 points that Jaishankar made, referred to PM's remark on democracy.

"Representing the Mother of Democracy and based on his own experiences, PM affirms that democracy can deliver, democracy has delivered," Jaishankar tweeted.

The EAM also said, "PM governance vision is one where no one is left behind. Therefore, the pursuit of integrated and equitable development. The numbers PM shared speak for our Government's record."

In the series of tweets, EAM also talked about the impact of India's development on global progress adding that "when India grows, the world grows; when India reforms, the world transforms."



EAM also said that PM's address was a strong message of a foreign policy for the global good and "resumption of vaccine supplies to the world is one clear indicator in that regard."

The PM also highlighted the transformational role of technology in daily lives. and "equally, emphasized the significance of Technology with Democratic Values," Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar also reiterated the PM's remarks on Afghanistan and said, "On Afghanistan, must not allow use of its soil by terrorists. Nor should its predicament be taken advantage of by other states. The world has an obligation to its women, children and minorities."

In his last tweet, Jaishankar closed with a note on the United Nations and said that the forum must enhance its effectiveness and reliability.

The Prime Minister arrived in New York on Friday evening for the final leg of the US visit. He left from Washington on Friday after a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and attending the Quad Summit.

PM Modi reached Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.

PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit. Apart from this, he also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investments in India. (ANI)

