EAM S Jaishankar extends greetings to Kuwait on its National Day

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today extended greetings to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the people of the country on their National Day.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated that he deeply values historical ties and close partnership between the two nations.

Jaishankar tweeted, "Greetings to FM Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah and the Government and people of Kuwait, on their National Day. Deeply value our historical ties and close partnership."



Every year, Kuwait National Day is celebrated on February 25. Kuwaitis celebrated their first Independence Day on June 19, 1961, the Consulate General for the State of Kuwait Mumbai said on its website.

People gather at places like parks, beaches, and restaurants or move around the streets or malls in town, according to the statement on the Consulate General for the State of Kuwait Mumbai's website. People decorate their houses with colourful lights and flags. Historical places like "Kuwait National Museum, Al Bahhar Entertainment Historical Village, Mirror House, and Kuwait Towers" are decorated with lights.

Earlier in December, Jaishankar congratulated Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his appointment as foreign minister of Kuwait and stated that he looked forward to working together for further development of ties.

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to speak to FM Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait. Congratulated him on his appointment. Look forward to working together for the further development of the relationship." (ANI)

