New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath who arrived here on a five-day visit today, met External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
The Royal Couple arrived at Delhi Airport on an Air India plane from Stockholm.
"Very Proud moment of Air India when we had a Special Guest onboard. His Majesty Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus, King of Sweden and Her Majesty Silvia Renate Sommerlath travelled AI168 Stockholm to Delhi. Ms. Sangeeta Sanyal Country Manager Sweden greeted the Royal guests," Air India tweeted earlier today.
The visit is taking place at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind.
This is the Swedish King's third visit to India, the earlier visits being in 1993 and 2005. (ANI)
EAM S Jaishankar meets visiting Swedish King
ANI | Updated: Dec 02, 2019 11:12 IST
