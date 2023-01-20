EAM S Jaishankar, Sri Lankan PM Dinesh Gunawardena discuss bilateral cooperation

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today held a meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in Colombo and discussed bilateral cooperation, including transport and education.

Jaishankar and Gunawardena exchanged views on intensifying people-to-people relations. Jaishankar tweeted, "Pleased to meet Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in Colombo today. Discussed our bilateral cooperation including in transport and education. Also exchanged views on intensifying people-to-people relations."

Earlier in the day, S Jaishankar held a meeting with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. In a tweet, Jaishankar underscored that his presence in Sri Lanka demonstrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the neighbourhood first. He stressed that India is a "reliable neighbour and a trustworthy partner" who is prepared to go the extra mile when Sri Lanka feels the need.

Jaishankar tweeted, "Delighted to call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe today morning. Underlined that my presence in Sri Lanka is a statement of PM @narendramodi's commitment to Neighbourhood First."

In another tweet, Jaishankar stated, "India is a reliable neighbour, a trustworthy partner, one who is prepared to go the extra mile when Sri Lanka feels the need. We will stand by Sri Lanka in this hour of need and are confident that it will overcome the challenges it faces."



Jaishankar also joined Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremasinghe in inaugurating projects that showcase India's "deep and abiding friendship with the people of Sri Lanka." In a tweet, Jaishankar informed that the projects that were inaugurated in Sri Lanka included Kandyan Dance Academy, 300 houses under phase 3 of the Indian Housing Project in Galle, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya.

In addition, the Model village housing projects in Badulla and Anuradhapura districts were also inaugurated. Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to Sri Lanka from January 19-20 also witnessed the signing of letters of exchange to increase Indian commitment for high-impact community development projects.

Jaishankar on Friday expressed India's solidarity with Sri Lanka and said that New Delhi will encourage more significant investments in the Sri Lankan economy, particularly in the core areas like energy, tourism and infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference alongside Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, Ali Sabry, Jaishankar stated that India counts on the Sri Lankan government to provide a more business-friendly environment to create a powerful pull factor, as he expressed confidence in the policymakers.

"India will encourage greater investments in the Sri Lankan economy, especially in the core areas like energy, tourism and infrastructure. We count on the Government of Sri Lanka to provide a more business-friendly environment to create a powerful pull factor. I am confident that the gravity of the situation is realized by policymakers here," Jaishankar said. (ANI)

