EAM thanks Chinese counterpart for Beijing's cooperation regarding departure of Indians from Wuhan

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday thanked his counterpart in China, Wang Yi, for the cooperation extended by the Chinese government for the departure of Indian students and professionals from Wuhan.

"Called Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi today to thank him for the cooperation extended by the Chinese government for the departure of Indian students and professionals from Wuhan. As China deals with the #coronavirus challenge, we agreed to stay in touch," EAM said in a tweet.

This comes even as the Air India special flight which departed earlier in the day from Delhi landed in Wuhan (China) for the evacuation of Indians.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Special Secretary (Health), Sanjeeva Kumar on Friday said that 366 people are to be brought from China to India tomorrow.

"366 people are to be brought from China to India tomorrow. They will be kept in isolation for 14 days at the ITBP center in Chhawla. Safdarjung Hospital has kept 50 beds for critical patients," said Kumar.

As part of the government's proactive measures to rescue Indian citizens from China's Wuhan and keep them at an isolated place for a fixed period as a precautionary measure, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has created a residential facility in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Secretary, Ministry of Defence said: "Nearly 40 countries have confirmed their participation in Defence Expo. A delegation from China to also come. We are taking precautions for all foreigners. We've Standard Operating Procedure in place and screening will be done as per the procedure." (ANI)

