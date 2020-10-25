Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 24 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale and depth of 50 km struck Bangladesh at 08:51 am on Saturday.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale and depth 50 km hit Bangladesh at 08:51 IST today," said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

More information is awaited. (ANI)