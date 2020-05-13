Kathmandu [Nepal], May 13 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Nepal late on Tuesday, country's national seismological centre said.
The centre said that the quake struck around Jugu of Dolakha district at 23:53 hours (local time).
According to the Himalayan Times, people in Kathmandu, Kaski, Parsa, Sindhupalchok, reported having felt the jolt.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)
Earthquake measuring 5.3 Richter hits Nepal
ANI | Updated: May 13, 2020 07:24 IST
