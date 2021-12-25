Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.



On Friday, tremors were felt in Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured 4.2 on the Richter Scale. The epicentre was 15 northwest of Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier this month, earthquake tremors were felt in Karachi -- the provincial capital of Sindh, Geo News reported. (ANI)

