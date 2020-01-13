Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Far-West Nepal on Sunday evening.

The National Seismological Centre has stated that epicentre of the earthquake was Rugin area in Bajura district of Far-West Nepal.

"Tremor had been recorded at 20:19 Local Time, 14:34 UTC," Seismological Centre said.

An aftershock was also recorded following the mild shake minutes later on Sunday evening, the seismological centre added.

No immediate reports of casualties and major destruction have been reported. The tremor was also felt in the neighbouring districts of Humla and Mugu. (ANI)

