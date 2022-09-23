Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolts Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], September 23 (ANI): An earthquake of 4.7-magnitude hit Indonesia's North Sumatra province on Friday, in the early hours of the day, according to the National Center for Seismology.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 23-09-2022, 01:06:38 IST, Lat: 5.05 & Long: 96.15, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

A month earlier, on August 23, A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's western province of Bengkulu. (ANI)