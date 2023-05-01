Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude strikes near Japan's Katsuren-haebaru

Katsuren-haebaru [Indonesia], May 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale struck 79 km East Southeast of Katsuren-haebaru, Japan on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 08:52:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Katsuren-haebaru, Japan at a depth of 10.8 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 26.008°N and 128.584°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)