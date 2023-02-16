Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude rocks central Philippines: USGS

Manila [Philippines], February 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck the Masbate region, Philippines on Thursday (local time), according to the United States Geological Survey.

"M 6.1 - 10 km NNE of Miaga, Philippines; Time - 23:40:10 (UTC+05:30); Location- 12.324°N 123.866°E; Depth - 20.1 km," reported USGS.

No immediate reports of damages or casualties were issued, and no tsunami warning was issued.

Recently, Turkey and Syria were rocked by massive earthquakes and the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes has crossed 41,000.

Days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake and hundreds of powerful aftershocks struck southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria, survivors were still being pulled from the rubble.

Rescue efforts continue even as the death toll has surpassed 41,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Although most rescues happen in the first 24 hours after a natural disaster, experts said people can survive up to a week or more trapped under fallen debris depending on several factors including whether they have access to water and air, weather conditions and the extent of their injuries.



Millions across Syria and Turkey live in makeshift camps and require humanitarian aid.

Foreign rescue workers who arrived in Turkey shortly after the quakes are beginning to pack up and return home, while locals are shifting their focus to cleaning up the debris.

Survivors must now begin to rebuild their lives. The Turkish government has encouraged people to return to their homes if possible, after authorities have declared they are safe.

But many have lost their homes and are living in makeshift camps. In Kahramanmaras, where the women were rescued, more than 1,000 survivors camped in a local stadium.

In Syria, relief efforts have been hampered by the civil war that has divided the country.

The UN did not provide aid to Syria for days, saying logistical issues were to blame.

When aid arrived following the opening of a second border crossing through Turkey, rescuers said they did not supply any heavy machinery required to remove rubble. (ANI)

