Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits near Afghanistan's Fayzabad

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2021 11:06 IST


Kabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit near Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Sunday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 10:33:02 IST with a depth of 10 Km, 135 kilometres south-southeast of Fayzabad city of Afghanistan.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 07-11-2021, 10:33:02 IST, Lat: 35.96 & Long: 71.08, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 135km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NSC informed in a tweet. (ANI)

