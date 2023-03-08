Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Afghanistan on Thursday at 1:40 am IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake struck at a depth of 136 kilometres at a longitude of 69.51 and latitude of 34.53.



The National Centre for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 08-03-2023, 01:40:47 IST, Lat: 34.53 & Long: 69.51, Depth: 136 Km ,Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on March 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck the Fayzabad region of Afghanistan at 2:35 am IST. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck at a depth of 245 kilometres at a latitude of 37.73 and a longitude of 73.47.

In a tweet, the National Centre for Seismology stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km ,Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan." (ANI)

