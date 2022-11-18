Jakarta [Indonesia], November 18 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter scale struck 660km WNW of Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
The quake, which struck at 19:07:10 IST, was determined to be at -4.82 degrees north latitude and 101.04 degrees east longitude.
Moreover, the depth of the epicentre was found to be 20 km, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) read.
No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)
Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 jolts Indonesia
ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2022 22:42 IST
