East Turkestan Day: Protests erupt in Bangladesh against Chinese oppression of Uyghur Muslims

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 12 (ANI): On East Turkestan Day, protests erupted in Bangladesh against the persecution of Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese government and Beijing's expansionist attitude.

Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority country, shows its solidarity with the Uyghur Muslims of Xinjiang, local media reported.

The Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha on Saturday staged a protest against the persecution of Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese government and demanded the release of 1 million prisoners from China's minority community.

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha protested in front of the National Museum, Shahbag, near Dhaka University, Dhaka, from noon to 3 pm.

Around 600 participants participated in the protest, carrying banners against Chinese killing and oppression of Uyghur Muslims, their religious persecution, and forced labour and demanding the release of 1 million Uyghurs, including women, from Chinese jails.



The demonstrators explained the Chinese expansionist attitude in Bangladesh, significantly delaying and increasing the cost of Chinese projects (like the Dhaka-Kurigram 6-lane highway and Transmission line expansion of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd.), not employing any foreign skilled technicians in these projects, neglecting security precautions for labour used in these projects and pushing Bangladesh towards a debt trap like Sri Lanka. Around 1000 onlookers observed the program.

A bicycle rally was organized by BBSS Welfare Association. The rally started from Hatirjheel in Dhaka and ended at United Hospital via Gulshan-2. Students of different schools and colleges, journalists, leaders and activists of political parties took part in the demonstration.





Tawfiq Ahmed Tafsir, General Secretary of BBSS led the event. While addressing the gathering, Ahmed said that East Turkestan was never a part of China and condemned the Chinese actions and atrocities against minorities.



Meanwhile, in Chittagong, Sacheton Nagarik Samaj, Nagorik Oikyo and Al-Ettehad Islamic Organisation Bangladeshi organised a motorcycle rally. The rally started from the New Market area of Chittagong city at 4 pm and after passing through various locations of the city including Rifle Club, Tulshidham, Boudha Mandir and Cheragi Pahar, it ended at Chittagong Press Club, several media reports said.

About 150 protesters wearing Tee shirts and placards highlighting atrocities on Uighur Muslims, Human rights violations by China etc participated in the event.

This condemnation of the Chinese government on international platforms and in different countries via protests comes in the wake of a UN report highlighting "serious human rights abuses" -- and potential crimes against humanity -- committed by the Chinese government in Xinjiang.

The Jagrata Muslim Janata also condemned China for illegally occupying East Turkestan, the land of innocent Uyghur Muslims. In Narayanganj city of Bangladesh, protesters were carrying banners and placards and organized a Human Chain and protest rally to support the cause of Uyghur Muslims.

They criticised China for its inhuman actions, maltreatment of Uyghur minorities and continued occupation of East Turkestan. Protesters urged the people of Bangladesh to support Uyghur Muslims and condemn China for its illegal activities.

Meanwhile, in Gazipur, Sanchetan Nagarik Samaj organised a protest rally and human chain to condemn the illegal occupation of East Turkestan by China and extended support to the just demand of Uyghur Muslims. Protesters urged participants to spread awareness among the people of Bangladesh on the Uyghur issue and the double standards being adopted by China. (ANI)

